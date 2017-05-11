Storms: Not so organized

At this time all models are in agreement that our front will move a bit slower than previously expected. The only caveat is that this means the storms that pose the most risk for an isolated severe risk will be for damaging wind, heavy rainfall, hail, and weak tornadoes in that order. Sometime after 2pm, we will see sporadic pop-up showers and a few storms. After midnight when the front begins to move through the region, is when we see the rather hit and miss type storms, which pose a risk for damaging wind, etc. This will be sometime in the overnight through 8am, then lingering showers with little to no threat of storms will taper-off early Saturday afternoon. This will be with the passage of the cold front. Readings will range from the mid-80s Friday to upper cooler 70s Saturday afternoon. Mother’s Day looks great with sunshine and warmer mid-80s. The very extended forecast will warm into the upper 80s and nothing too organized for storms in the extended.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast