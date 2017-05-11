State to seek death penalty in Renee Eldridge murder case

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — News 3 confirms Alabama will seek the death penalty against the defendant in a Columbus woman’s murder case.

News 3’s Alex Derencz is in the Chambers County courthouse where Stacey Gray stands accused of 25-year-old Renee Eldridge’s rape and murder.

As previously reported, Eldridge went missing from her Columbus home July 4, 2015. Her body was later found in the Osanippa Creek under the Hopewell Road Bridge on July 7.

