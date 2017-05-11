Schley and LaGrange advance, Hardaway falls in GHSA quarterfinals

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga – LaGrange and Schley County are both two wins away from playing for state championships.

LaGrange swept Stephens County 6-2, and 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association 4A playoffs. LaGrange will play the winner of the Madison County / Marist series in the semifinals beginning with a doubleheader on May 17.

Schley County swept Taylor County 5-0, and 8-3, to move on in the GHSA 1A public school playoffs. Schley will play the winner of the Telfair County / Treutlen series, also beginning with a doubleheader on May 17.

Hardaway’s season comes to an end after the Hawks were swept on the road by Heritage-Catoosa, 7-2, and 6-3 in the GHSA 4A bracket.

