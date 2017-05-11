Police manhunt ends with man in custody for allegedly assaulting 12-year-old

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who police say took a 12-year-old girl from her home and sexually assaulted her has been arrested after a four-hour manhunt.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 20-year-old William Tyler Duke of Marietta was arrested Monday. An arrest warrant shows Duke was aware of the girl’s age and told the victim’s sister’s boyfriend that he didn’t intend to bring her back. Police say he sexually assaulted the girl in his car in Kennesaw.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce says Duke then led police on an extended manhunt through Kennesaw. Pierce did not reveal how he the suspect was caught.

Duke faces aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and interference with custody charges. He is being held in Cobb County jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.