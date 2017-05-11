Local high schoolers lucky winners of Kinetic Credit Union scholarship

By Published: Updated:
Madison Wood [L] and Unique Henry receiving their scholarships Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Kinetic Credit Union)

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Two lucky high schoolers are on their way to college with a financial head start, courtesy of Kinetic Credit Union.

Kinetic announces awarding the Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic scholarship to Madison Wood from Columbus High School and Unique Henry from Carver High School.

Madison says she will be studying at the University of Georgia with plans to major in Biology.  Unique is on the way to Mercer University with plans to major in Biochemistry.

“Madison and Unique are two deserving students who have bright futures ahead of them,” says Janet Davis, President/CEO of Kinetic. “They have high standards and a work ethic to support those standards. They exemplify a commitment to service and excellence that is consistent with the credit union philosophy of People Helping People. Kinetic is proud to provide financial assistance to these outstanding young adults.”

Both students received a scholarship for $2,500. The winners were chosen for demonstrating their commitment to excellence and service in academic studies and community involvement.

The scholarships are named in honor of former Kinetic Chairman Ron Mahoney, who died in January 2016. Mahoney served on the Board of Directors for 18 years and was Chairman from 2007 to 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s