Justin Holbrock joined the WRBL News 3 team in May 2017. Justin graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a minor in Political Science. Justin graduated with a 4.0 GPA while holding several roles at his college television station. These roles include hosting a live, Emmy award-winning high school football television show called “Gridiron Glory” and covering news as a reporter and anchor for “Newswatch.” Internships have also been an important part of Justin’s journalism career. Prior to joining WRBL, Justin was a public relations intern in Las Vegas at the UFC, intern at WLWT-TV in Cincinnati, intern at WCMH-TV in Columbus, Ohio and multi-media intern in Europe for the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

In his free time, Justin enjoys traveling to new places, watching sports, reading outside and catching the latest movies.

Justin was born and raised in Ohio and he’s excited to be in the South and part of the Columbus community. If you have a story you’d like to share, please email him at jholbrock@wrbl.com.