MONTGOMERY, Al – The Glenwood Gators are doing everything to protect what is theirs. The Gators, 21-time state champions, will look to repeat as state champs for the second year in-a-row when they face Pike Liberal Arts at Paterson Field at noon on Thursday.

Glenwood dropped game one of the Alabama Independent School Association 3A state championship series 6-3, but rallied to win game two, 2-1, forcing the decisive game three.