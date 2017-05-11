Domestic incident led to chase, shooting by sheriff’s deputy

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic incident led to a chase that culminated in the shooting of a Georgia man by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that 32-year-old Marcus Rodriquez Brown of Keysville faces multiple charges related to running over a woman’s leg and then fleeing Saturday.

Sheriff Gary Hutchins says the events stemmed from “some kind of domestic thing.” After Brown fled, deputies tried to force him to stop, and he hit another car. Chief Deputy Clark Hiebert says Sgt. William Schmidt shot Brown in the arm and shoulder when Brown drove toward him as he approached. The chase ended when Brown’s car overturned in a ditch.

He was treated at the hospital and released Sunday morning to authorities. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.