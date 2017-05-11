Dale Jackson considers future as governor candidate

By Published: Updated:
Dale Jackson is a father of a nonverbal autistic son. He says cannabis oil changed his sons quality of life immensely. He was given the pen that the governor used to sign bill into law.

LAGRANGE, Ga. – A local father from LaGrange tells News 3 if he doesn’t find a worthy candidate for governor, he’ll just have to run for the state’s top seat himself.

Dale Jackson has been a frequent guest on WRBL News 3 during his fight to legalize medical cannabis oil for patients with debilitating diseases and disabilities. Jackson says his inspiration is his 9-year-old son Colin with non-verbal autism and whom Jackson says has greatly improved after the use of cannabis oil.

Dale Jackson and his son Colin who suffers from non-verbal Autism.
(Courtesy: Facebook)

Jackson says he will look to the candidates for governor and support a candidate who “will be a true champion for providing safe lab tested access for patients here in Georgia.”

He says if he is unable to find someone willing to champion his cause, he will consider running for governor himself.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s