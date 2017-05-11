Dale Jackson considers future as governor candidate

LAGRANGE, Ga. – A local father from LaGrange tells News 3 if he doesn’t find a worthy candidate for governor, he’ll just have to run for the state’s top seat himself.

Dale Jackson has been a frequent guest on WRBL News 3 during his fight to legalize medical cannabis oil for patients with debilitating diseases and disabilities. Jackson says his inspiration is his 9-year-old son Colin with non-verbal autism and whom Jackson says has greatly improved after the use of cannabis oil.

Jackson says he will look to the candidates for governor and support a candidate who “will be a true champion for providing safe lab tested access for patients here in Georgia.”

He says if he is unable to find someone willing to champion his cause, he will consider running for governor himself.

