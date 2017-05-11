Columbus State tennis teams advance to Final Four, Elite Eight at NCAA DII tournaments

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The third-ranked Columbus State University men’s tennis team took down 14th-ranked Azusa Pacific 5-1 Wednesday evening in the national quarterfinals. The match was played at Sanlando Park.

Columbus State (25-3) is now one of four teams still remaining in Division II and will take on second-ranked Barry at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“We have said all year that this team could go as far as they wanted and here they are as one of the last four standing,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “We still have work to do though, and Barry is a great team.”

The Cougars turned in a perfect start to the match, taking all three doubles matches.

Jorge Vargas and Shao-Yu Yu raced past the opposition 8-2 for a win at third doubles. Matei Avram and Zach Whaanga won 8-4 at second doubles and then 22nd-ranked KP Pannu and Maciej Kierkus capped the sweep with an 8-5 win at the top spot.

Avram kept the CSU momentum rolling in singles play with a straight set 6-4, 6-1 victory at fourth singles.

Azusa Pacific then grabbed its only point of the match as KP Pannu fell 6-1, 6-3 to the top-ranked player in the country.

Paul Sprengelmeijer clinched the victory for the Cougars at third singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Yu was up a set when play was stopped, while Vargas was battling in the third set. Whaanga had dropped his first set, but was ahead in the second.

Singles Competition

#1 Oliver Frank (APU) def. #32 KP Pannu (CSU-M) 6-1, 6-3 Zach Whaanga (CSU-M) vs. #14 Christian Schmid (APU); match was unfinished: 3-6, 4-3 Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU-M) def. Pascal Engel (APU) 6-3, 6-2 Matei Avram (CSU-M) def. Shepherd Newcomb (APU) 6-4, 6-1 Jorge Vargas (CSU-M) vs. Antonio Pejic (APU); match was unfinished: 6-1, 2-6, 2-3 Shao-Yu Yu (CSU-M) vs. Roberto Luconi (APU); match was unfinished: 6-2, 4-5

Doubles Competition

#22 KP Pannu and Maciej Kierkus (CSU-M) def. Oliver Frank and Pascal Engel (APU) 8-5 Matei Avram and Zach Whaanga (CSU-M) def. Christian Schmid and Shepherd Newcomb (APU) 8-4 Jorge Vargas and Shao-Yu Yu (CSU-M) def. Antonio Pejic and Marnix Pluim (APU) 8-2

Lady Cougars Punch National Quarterfinal Ticket

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The fourth-ranked Columbus State University women’s tennis team needed just two hours to dispatch 35th-ranked Mercyhurst 5-0 Wednesday morning. The NCAA Round of 16 match was played at Sanlando Park.

Columbus State (25-2) moves into the national quarterfinal round for the fifth time in program history and fourth in the last six seasons. The Lady Cougars will take on third-ranked Lynn in Thursday’s quarterfinal at 9 a.m.

“I liked what I saw out of the ladies today,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “They came out and were focused from the opening serve and didn’t waste any time.

“Lynn will be a tough test for us tomorrow, but I’m confident the ladies will put their best on the court.”

CSU opened the day with a bang, racing to three victories in doubles play.

Camila Tobar and Kirsa Utech cruised 8-1 at second doubles, and the fifth-ranked duo of Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez eased past the opposition 8-3 at the first spot.

Giorgia Vitale and Rachael Williams then finished off the doubles sweep with a clean 8-0 win at third doubles.

Needing just two singles wins to wrap the match, Columbus State found them at the second and fourth spots. Leon jumped on the board at fourth singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win and Lopez clinched the victory 6-0, 6-2 at second singles.

Tobar, Olivera Tadijin and Saravinder Pannu were all up one set when the match stopped, while Utech was down a set.

Singles Competition

Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) vs. #20 S. Gomez de Segura (MU); match was unfinished: 3-6, 1-1 #19 Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) def. Kayla Frost (MU) 6-0, 6-2 #43 Camila Tobar (CSU-W) vs. Adrianna Jeffress (MU); match was unfinished: 7-5, 1-0 #49 Beatriz Leon (CSU-W) def. Annie Baich (MU) 6-0, 6-1 Olivera Tadijin (CSU-W) vs. Adina Spahalic (MU); match was unfinished: 6-4, 1-1 Saravinder Pannu (CSU-W) vs. Carmen Mantecon Duro (MU); match was unfinished: 6-4, 4-0

Doubles Competition

#5 Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) def. Adrianna Jeffress and Kayla Frost (MU) 8-3 Camila Tobar and Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) def. Annie Baich and S. Gomez de Segura (MU) 8-1 Giorgia Vitale and Rachael Williams (CSU-W) def. Adina Spahalic and Carmen Mantecon Duro (MU) 8-0