Changes Coming

Our weather has changed little during the course of this week, as we’ve seen virtually cloud-free skies each day and increasingly warm temperatures. But we’re tracking a weather system off to our west that will give us an opportunity to pick up some rain, and deliver a brief return to near normal temperatures.

Low pressure is expected to track eastward across the southern tier, with a trailing cold front moving into Alabama during the day Friday. This system will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms out ahead, with some scattered activity possible in our area by Friday evening and overnight. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time, and any rain we pick up would be welcome.

With the front passing early Saturday, our weekend should bring great weather with a brief cooling trend and a drop in humidity. Next week we’re likely to see a return of summerlike heat to the area.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast