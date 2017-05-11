Braves losing streak now at six games, fall to Houston 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa had two doubles and two RBIs to help the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to give them the best 34-game start in franchise history.

The Astros had two outs and two on in the fifth when Correa’s double off Jaime Garcia (1-2) landed in the left-field corner to score two runners for a 3-2 lead. Garcia walked Evan Gattis, and Yuli Gurriel’s single scored Correa.

Houston (23-11) swept the two-game interleague matchup in its first series victory over the Braves since winning two of three from May 1-3, 1999.

Joe Musgrove (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Garcia tied a season-high with four runs in six innings, giving up six hits.

Freddie Freeman and Adonis Garcia hit solo homers to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead in the fourth, but the Braves couldn’t string many together hits after that and tied a season high with their sixth straight loss.

Dansby Swanson and Emilio Bonifacio hit back-to-back singles in the eighth, but Will Harris struck out three of the next four batters to escape the jam.

Musgrove, who had given up four runs in the first inning in two of his previous three starts, kept the Braves off the board until Freeman opened the fourth inning by hitting his 12th home run.

Kemp followed with a single to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, but he was erased when Nick Markakis grounded into a double play.

Jake Marisnick singled with two outs in the third inning and stole second base. The Astros took a 1-0 lead when he scored on a double by George Springer.

MAKEUP GAME SET

The Braves will make up a game their home game with the Mets that was postponed last Thursday because of rain on June 10. The game will be part of a double-header with the first game starting at 1:05 p.m. and the second one, which was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m., being pushed back to 6:05 p.m.

UP NEXT

Braves: Atlanta has an off day on Thursday before opening a three-game series at Miami on Friday. Mike Foltynewicz (0-4, 4.55) will try and bounce back and get his first win this season after allowing nine hits and seven runs — both season highs — in four innings of a 10-0 loss to St. Louis in his last outing.

Astros: Ace Dallas Keuchel will try and improve to 6-0 when he starts the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees on Thursday night. Keuchel has a 1.88 ERA and seems to have put a tough 2016 behind him when he went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA in the follow-up to his 2015 AL Cy Young Award-winning season.

