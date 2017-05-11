4th Quarter murder trial: Defense calls Officer and defendant to the stand

COLUMBUS, Ga.– Thursday the defense called Detective Allen Malone to the stand.

Malone is the Homicide detective involved in the case.

He testified that one of the witnesses lied in their initial statement in fear of retaliation.

Now the defense believes this could cause some major issues for the jury.

During cross examination the state asked the Homicide Detective what the witness had lied about.

Detective Malone said the witness initially swore he saw the shooter, and then later changed his story saying he was on the side patio when the shooting took place.

That witness took the stand for the prosecution last week, but would not point out who he believed to be the shooter.

The defense also called 48-year-old Demark Ponder to testify at the stand.

Ponder admitted before a jury that he was in fact the shooter.

During cross examination Ponder admitted to buying a hand gun, but he says it wasn’t for illegal activity.

Ponder said it was to protect his home.

The prosecution argued that since he was pledging to be a part of the ‘outkast’ motorcycle club, the shooting could have been a part of the pledging process.

Ponder said he would never willingly cause harm to anyone.

Ponder said he pulled the trigger twice in fear for his life then ran out the door for cover.

Court is expected to pick up Friday at 9 a.m.