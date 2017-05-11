3 suspects arrested after Americus convenience store armed robbery

AMERICUS, Ga. — Three people are in the Sumter County Jail connected to an armed robbery at the Quick Stop convenience store on North MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Americus police say officers were called to a robbery in progress at the store around 6 p.m.Wednesday. Workers inside reported the robbery and suspect descriptions to the arriving officers.

Police say 29-year old Keefus Bernard Smith, 30-year-old Jimtavious Corvoice Brown and 26-year-old April Nicole Cooper — all of Cordele — were found and arrested shortly after the robbery.

Both Smith and Brown are charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault (gun), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cooper is charged with armed robbery.

The Americus Police Department also announces thanks to citizens for their assistance in making a quick arrest possible.