Wild Animal Wednesday: Gaur

By Published: Updated:

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we are featuring our head of the Gaur herd, Big Boss. Big Boss is our eldest bull, whom is originally from India. The Gaur is on the endangered species list, but we are one of the few places in the south that has a great Gaur family. Even though we encourage you to visit, we ask that you don’t get too close, because the Gaur are known to get aggressive. As you can see, the Gaur is a humongous animal when standing, it is approximately 6 ft tall and weighs up to 3,000 lbs.

