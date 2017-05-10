Slow moving storm arrives late Friday

The system we are tracking is converging along the western side or circulation of the broad ridge of high pressure. This will eventually weaken and allow the cold front to eventually enter the region late Friday into early Saturday morning. Albeit there will be a few and possibly the set-up for a few sporadic isolated severe thunderstorms north and west of Columbus, the cycle of this storm system becomes disorganized. Clouds will be present through midday after these storms pass, with some pretty heavy rainfall late Friday through the early morning Saturday. Readings will become more seasonal and nearly ten degrees cooler for the extended forecast. Saturday afternoon through Mother’s Day will be pleasant, with temperatures hovering near 80 to 85 Sunday. A dry and warm forecast returns the following week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast