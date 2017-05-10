Representative Drew Ferguson talks with local university presidents

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Republican Congressman Drew Ferguson stopped by Columbus State University Wednesday to host a roundtable discussion with university presidents in the third district.

The conversation was focused on higher education re-authorization. Ferguson wanted to know what’s working and what congress can do to improve the process.

We asked the congressman about the American Health Care Act and why he voted in favor of it.

“There is support there for pre-existing conditions under the Invisible Federal Risk Rule. There is flexibility granted in this to the states to be able to come up with new and innovative programs that provide better access to care,” says Representative Drew Ferguson.

Congressman Ferguson also commented on the firing of Former FBI Director James Comey and said the person who leads the FBI should be non-partisan and he’s optimistic that person will be found.