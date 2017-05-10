Remaining Warm for Now

Some of our warmest weather this spring will stick around for the next couple days, with highs likely reaching or topping the 90-degree mark. Columbus has seen only one 90º temperatures so far this year as we hit that mark back on April 29. Surface high pressure centered in the Gulf and an associated upper ridge are combining to keep it warm while blocking storm systems from making much progress east.

The system currently centered over the Southwest will slowly work its way east over the next two days, bringing thunderstorms to areas in the warm sector ahead of the advancing cold front. This system will wait until Friday to move into Alabama, with our best chance for rain coming late Friday through Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely and a few storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The front will move through early Saturday morning, leading to a minor cooling trend with drier air and sunshine taking over for the weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast