Police release new details on 24th Street drive-by murder

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department releases new information Wednesday on a drive-by shooting that left one man dead.

A press release says police are now looking for a small red or burgundy four door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, connected to the death of 23-year-old Glenn Adipi.

As News 3 reported, Adipi was found dead on the scene Monday at 1420 24th Street around 11 p.m.

A police investigation now reveals Adipi was standing on the side of 24th Street when a car drove by and fired shots at him.

Police say about 20 people were in the immediate area when Adipi was shot, but so far police have not received much information from them.

Officers cannot confirm if this murder case is connected to another man’s murder in the same area. Twenty-six-year-old Lavonte Thomas was shot and killed Monday, May 1.

Anyone with information on the death of Glen Adipi should call Columbus Police Sgt. A Locey at 706-225-4291 or email to alocey@columbusga.org.