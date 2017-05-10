Outdoor Weekend Events May 12th – 14th

This weekend starts off rainy Friday evening, but clears up for the rest of the weekend – including Mother’s Day – which is going to be great for any outdoor events!

If you need some motivation to get an early morning workout in, join fellow runners at Big Dog Running Company for a group run with pancakes after from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. edt Saturday morning.

Help clean up the Chattahoochee River along with games, exhibits and lunch provided at River’s Alive Cleanup and Water Festival Saturday from 10:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m. edt at Florence Marina State Park in Omaha, Georgia.

Run or walk a 5K to help support Women’s Hope Medical Center Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. cdt at Town Creek Park in Auburn.

This weekend’s highlighted event is Frogtown Crawfish Festival Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. edt and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. edt in Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus.

Jon Saunders is the Frogtown Crawfish Festival Organizer & Founder. He says the festival is the only one of its kind at this capacity in Columbus.

“We have a raffle to benefit Children’s Miracle Network – and some of the proceeds go there as well. We’ve got 12 different bands. Pink Floyd Friday night – Tribute. And then we also have a Dave Matthews Tribute Band.”

Saunders says they’re bringing in over 2,000 pounds of live crawfish from Louisiana.

Kids 12-years-old and under get in free. There will be a large kids zone at the festival for kids and parents to enjoy.

Adult tickets are $10 each for entrance. A variety of food and crafts vendors, along with adult beverages will be available at the festival.

For more information click here.