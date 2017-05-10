Mayor Tomlinson announces possible plans to run for Senate, higher office

COLUMBUS, Ga — The news is in and Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has no plans to run for governor or secretary of state, despite announcing she was considering the possibility.

Instead Tomlinson has her sights set even higher than state office — running for Senate. A representative in the mayor’s office says Tomlinson is now considering running for higher office within the next two years.

At this time, the mayor says she will remain focused on finishing her term with the local government.

“I plan to finish strong as the two-term mayor of the great city of Columbus, Georgia,” says Mayor Tomlinson. “We have important work to finish to achieve our vision for Columbus as we head into our bicentennial. Being a good steward of this amazing city has always been my primary objective. While in the batter’s box, I keep my eye on the ball, not on the stands.”

Tomlinson also notes she plans to continue her current duties as Chairwoman of Sweet Briar College in central Virginia. She and thousands of alumnae saved the college from the brink of closure in 2015.

“Resurrecting Sweet Briar College has been nothing short of a miracle. It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to see that storied institution return to its previous vibrancy and to continue its important mission of educating the next generation of women leaders. The next two years are critical to completing its transition and I need to be there to help see it through,” says Tomlinson.

Tomlinson has a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss her future campaign goals.

