GBI offers reward in deadly shooting of 4-year-old Americus girl

AMERICUS, Ga — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces an increased reward for any information in a 4-year-old Americus girl’s death.

A representative with the GBI Americus office says there are very few details available in the case, which is why the bureau plans to reward tipsters with $6,000 if their information leads to an arrest or conviction.

Investigators do know 4-year-old Assata Snipes was shot and killed at 802B Georgia Avenue in Americus in the very early hours of Tuesday, December, 30, 2014.

An investigation into the little girl’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the GBI office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.