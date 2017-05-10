First ever DAV RecruitMilitary Job Fair extends helping hand to Columbus veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga — Local veterans should get ready to dress to impress and roll out the resumes.

Two national veterans assistance organizations announce a job fair at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center for transitioning military men, women, and their families. The Disabled American Veterans Charity (DAV) and RecruitMilitary host the first aver DAV RecruitMilitary Veteran’s Job Fair in Columbus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

RecruitMilitary Director of Military Relations Doug Turner says his organization has helped put together more than 814 events reaching out to transitioning veterans in 65 cities around the United States, but this is the first trip to The Fountain City.

“These companies are gonna be here to hire veterans, dependents and spouses out there. They know where America’s best talent is,” Turner says.

Attendees can expect to see more than 30 companies at the Columbus event, including Farmers Insurance, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, GardaWorld, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Vinnell Arabia and Intel Corporation. Turner says there will be more than 100 open positions the attending employers will be hoping to fill Wednesday.

He adds there are also resources for disabled veterans and others who may not be able to attend.

“If you go to RecruitMilitary.com on our job board, you can put your profile in, put your resume in, and the companies will be able to see you and they’ll contact you that way and you can look for the job that you want,” Turner says.

To register to attend the DAV RecruitMilitary Veteran’s Job Fair, visit the RecruitMilitary event page.

Be sure to dress professionally and bring plenty of copies of your resume.

Click here for a list of attending employers.