COLUMBUS, Ga. — Wednesday morning, our camera’s caught Davis Elementary kindergarten teacher Debbie Ashe completely off guard.

News 3’s Carlos Williams was at the school to present Ms. Ashe with the Kinetic Credit Golden Apple award. The veteran teacher was nominated by grandparent Rebecca James who told us Ms. Ashe has been very instrumental in getting her grandson to succeed.

Ashe was shocked with excitement to receive the honor.