Car chase leads to search for 2 armed robbery suspects in Muscogee County

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — Investigators confirm a high speed chase from Marion County has now developed into a foot search for two armed robbery suspects in Muscogee County.

The Chattahoochee County Sheriff tells News 3 the one of the two men is now on the run somewhere in the Canterbury Forest subdivision off Highway 80 east. The other’s location is unknown, but his escape vehicle has been found by police.

Investigators say the incident started in Chattahoochee County where the two men tried and failed to steal an ATM machine. They then were seen moving on to another ATM in Marion County, but again failed.

The sheriff says the suspects then realized law enforcement was onto them and split up in two separate vehicles. One man wrecked the truck he was escaping in at Macon Road and McKee Road just over the county line.

Both suspects are still fleeing on foot and a search is ongoing.

