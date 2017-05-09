Work nears completion at site of Atlanta bridge collapse

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia transportation officials say work to rebuild a section of freeway that collapsed in the heart of Atlanta is nearing completion.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry tells WSB-TV that the work to rebuild the collapsed portion of Interstate 85 is about 90 percent complete.

Video from WSB-TV showed workers on Tuesday adding lane lines to the rebuilt portion of the freeway.

The station reports that Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is expected to provide an update on the project Wednesday.

A fire beneath the overpass led to a large section of it collapsing on March 30. That led to weeks of headaches for motorists seeking alternate routes through a metro area notorious for its traffic jams.