VIDEO: Kayaker outruns gator in Alabama causeway

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Gators are a part of life on the Gulf Coast, but few people have such close encounters as a kayaker caught on camera in Alabama.

Incredible video shot by Shannon Collins shows a kayaker who appears to be paddling for his life.

The video, shot along the causeway, shows the unknown paddler with a large gator trailing right behind making a b-line towards the boater. You can hear a woman in the video say “get out of the water dude.”

The video with the description “when you really really really don’t want to tip over your kayak…” has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook.

So who won the race? Collins commented on her post saying “t