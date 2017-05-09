Teen’s viral chicken nugget campaign surpasses Ellen Degeneres’ for most retweets

Published: Updated:
FILE - This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s became the most retweeted tweet of all time on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(WSAV) – A Nevada teen ousted Ellen Degeneres for the most retweeted tweet of all time.

About a month ago, Nevada teen Carter Wilkerson asked burger chain Wendy’s how many retweets it would take for him to earn a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets.

They replied that Wilkerson would need to hit 18 million retweets.

After a month long social media campaign using the hashtag ‘NuggsforCarter,’ the lofty retweet goal was achieved. Carter’s viral campaign also helped raise $100,000 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Wilkerson has now surpassed the record of around 3.5 million, previously held by an Ellen Degeneres tweet at the 2014 Oscars.

