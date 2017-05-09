Teen’s viral chicken nugget campaign surpasses Ellen Degeneres’ for most retweets

(WSAV) – A Nevada teen ousted Ellen Degeneres for the most retweeted tweet of all time.

About a month ago, Nevada teen Carter Wilkerson asked burger chain Wendy’s how many retweets it would take for him to earn a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets.

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

They replied that Wilkerson would need to hit 18 million retweets.

After a month long social media campaign using the hashtag ‘NuggsforCarter,’ the lofty retweet goal was achieved. Carter’s viral campaign also helped raise $100,000 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Wilkerson has now surpassed the record of around 3.5 million, previously held by an Ellen Degeneres tweet at the 2014 Oscars.