Suspect on the run from U.S. Marshals, search in progress in Auburn

By Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. — The United States Marshal Service is flying helicopters over the Auburn area Tuesday in search of a suspect who took off after being served a warrant.

Police confirm to WRBL marshals were serving the search warrant in the area of North Donahue Drive and Shug Jordan Pkway Tuesday morning when the suspect took off.

A state helicopter is searching for the suspect from the air, while multiple law enforcement agencies are on the ground.

Auburn manhunt underway: Tuesday, May 9

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s