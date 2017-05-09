Suspect on the run from U.S. Marshals, search in progress in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The United States Marshal Service is flying helicopters over the Auburn area Tuesday in search of a suspect who took off after being served a warrant.
Police confirm to WRBL marshals were serving the search warrant in the area of North Donahue Drive and Shug Jordan Pkway Tuesday morning when the suspect took off.
A state helicopter is searching for the suspect from the air, while multiple law enforcement agencies are on the ground.
Auburn manhunt underway: Tuesday, May 9
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.