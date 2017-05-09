Readings climb again before the weekend arrives

A full moon (known as the “flower moon” in May) can be seen on Wednesday, either predawn or late in the evening. With clear sky and a lack of haze in the air, this should be a perfect night for moon viewing.

Overnight same old song and dance clear and mild 62° mid week forecast warmer again 91 with the West breeze. Seven day forecast: At this time any severe weather farther west will be likely. The good news is that the storms are not looking to become elevated enough to be considered as severe or a first alert weather aware day becoming necessary. Temperatures cool behind this front on Saturday. Behind this system there will be fast clearing for the remainder of the day Saturday. Bottom line, when you wake up in the morning Saturday everything will be south and east of our area and looking fantastic. Mother’s day and beyond we are back to your typical May weather in the extended forecast.