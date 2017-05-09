Publix recalls artichoke dip after customer complaints of glass fragments

(WSAV) – Publix is recalling its Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip.

The supermarket chain says there’s a possibility the product contains small glass fragments.

The batch of the dip under voluntary recall is its private label brand, 16-ounce package.

The dip sold in Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas along with Alabama and Tennessee.

The UPC number is 000-41415-15961, and the use-by dates are May 16th-A1, and May 16th– C1.

Publix says it became aware of the possible contamination through customer complaints. Anyone returning the product will get a full refund.

Publix customers with additional questions may call the Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or go to the website at www.publix.com.