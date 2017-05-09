U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop on firing of FBI Director James Comey

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A U.S. Representative hosts a town hall to discuss current policy issues being debated in Congress.

Congressman Sanford Bishop was very direct with his concerns in Congress. One of the issues he touched on was the controversial efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He also addressed the President’s latest decision- to fire FBI Director James Comey.

“I think it’s shameful,” says Congressman Bishop.

Congressman Bishop says he believes some of Comey’s recent actions prompted the President to act in such a way.

“He made some comments and some revelations in the last few weeks with regard to Trump in which the President was not pleased,” says Congressman Bishop.

Remember Comey was leading a wide-ranging criminal investigation into Whether Mr. Trump’s advisers plotted- with the Russian government to steer the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election.

“I suppose that incurred the President’s wrath and caused him to fire him,” says Congressman Bishop.

“With the repeal of that or the attempted repeal of it with the House legislation it will result in some 24 million people ultimately losing their health care,” says Congressman Bishop.

Congressman Bishop explains what the outcome could be if the Affordable Care Act actually gets repealed.

“It will take us back to a time beyond seven years ago before the enactment of the Affordable Care Act where insurance companies had free will to kick people off of their coverage if they had pre-existing conditions,” says Congressman Bishop.