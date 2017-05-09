Missing Lamar County woman’s body found; cause unclear

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — The body of a missing Georgia woman has been found in the wooded area of Monroe County.

The Macon Telegraph reports that 39-year-old Lori Williams of Lamar County was found Monday afternoon after being reported missing May 3. Authorities had found her car a day earlier about a mile away.

Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick says it’s unclear if Williams died of homicide, suicide or natural causes. Her body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

Her husband, Robby Williams, says she called him before she disappeared and asked him to bring gas for her car, but her speech was slurred and she didn’t know where she was.

One of Williams’ sons was killed in a car crash in March.