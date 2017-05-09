Middle school students tour Columbus Technical College

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hundreds of Muscogee County middle school students gathered at Columbus Technical College to get an early look at college life.

Campus tours, program demos and much more were part of the this event sponsored by Gear Up, a Department of Education program aimed at helping at-risk students become academically successful.

Keith Seifert, Cheif Academic Officer of the Muscogee County School District, spoke with News 3 on the importance of getting students prepared for life outside of high school.

“They’re young right now. We need right before they get into high school, these are 7th grade students who are going to move into 8th grade. It gives them an opportunity to see, ‘What are my options once I get beyond high school?’ We want students prepared,” says Keith Seifert.

The event is part of a four-day program in which the college is teaming up with several community partners for its first engineering and technology week.