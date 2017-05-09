Historic Columbus launches largest grant program

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Historic Columbus launched its largest grant program yet Tuesday.

The Public Participation Grant will be awarded to projects aimed to preserve historic properties in the area. Grant applicants will need to promote their restoration needs and ideas. Then the community will help vote for a winner.

The President of the Historic Columbus Foundation says this funding will help keep history alive in our area.

“Having historic preservation, the preservation of these structures and sharing the meaning, educating the people and our communites about their value helps remind people who is Columbus, what we stood for, what we came from and really where we’re going,” says Will Burgin.

The grants range from $10,000 to $100,000. For more information about this new grant program and how to apply CLICK HERE.