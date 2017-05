COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus patrol officers and detectives are on the scene investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of 24th Street.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms the victim 23-year-old Glen Adipi was shot to death around 11 p.m. Monday night.

News 3 confirms the scene of the shooting is in front of the same apartment complex where 26-year-old Lavonte Thomas was murdered April 30.

This is a developing story.