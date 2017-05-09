Bright and Sunny…and Warm

Temperatures will continue to climb day by day as an upper ridge combines with a warming air mass to bring our temperatures back above average for the remainder of the week. We’re finishing up a short stretch of below normal weather that dates back to late last week when a strong cold front passed through. Since then, our weather has been very pleasant for late spring with cool mornings and increasingly warm afternoons.

The May sun, now giving Columbus over 13½ hours of daylight, will continue to warm the air and send high temperatures close to the 90-degree mark with lows a bit milder as well. The next weather system to affect us will come out of the West and sweep through the southern Plains over the next two days, accompanied by a severe weather threat. The system is expected to reach us on Friday bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and night, possibly lingering into early Saturday. Right now, severe storms are not expected to reach this area. A front will put an end to the rain, leaving us with pleasant weather the rest of the weekend.

A full moon (known as the “flower moon” in May) can be seen on Wednesday, either predawn or late in the evening. With clear sky and a lack of haze in the air, this should be a perfect night for moon viewing.

