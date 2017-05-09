ADPH continue investigation into Norovirus outbreak

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Local pediatricians blame the seasonal norovirus for keeping kids out of the classroom.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health continues their investigation into an outbreak at a multi-state college baseball tournament in Montgomery last week.

A news release states that the norovirus has been detected in three individuals associated with the outbreak.

“Based on the symptoms reported, Norovirus is the likely causative agent at this time, although more testing is expected,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre said. “The investigation is still ongoing to determine how the illness was introduced and spread. We are expecting more survey responses and are analyzing data; however, it is too early to draw conclusions about the source of the outbreak.”

The ADPH gives some specific control measures to stop the spread of Norovirus:

  • Wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, before eating, or preparing food.
  • Wash and cook food thoroughly before eating.
  • Ill people should not prepare food for 3 days after they stop having symptoms.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces, after contact with a sick person, with bleach cleaner or 5 to 25 tablespoons of bleach in 1 gallon of water.
  • Wash clothing, sheets and towels after contact with sick person, with soap in the washing machine for the longest cycle, and put items in the dryer.

