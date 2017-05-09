3 car crash in Russell County kills Georgia man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — A Smyrna man is dead after Alabama state troopers say he was involved in a three car crash in Russell County.

A press release from Corporal Jesse Thornton says 31-year-old Daniel Yarizadeh was pronounced dead on the scene where the accident happened on Alabama State Route 165 near Cedar Heights Road.

The release says at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Yarizadeh’s BMW collided head-on with a 2007 Toyota Camry and burst into flames. A 2010 Kia Soul was damaged after the first collision.

Thornton says Yarizadeh was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Toyota driver was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.