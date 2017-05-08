VIDEO: Massive church brawl leads to Macon man’s arrest

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a brawl that broke out at a Macon church last week.

The Telegraph reports 36-year-old Julian DeWayne Coker was charged Friday with inciting a riot after deputies reviewed footage of the May 2 fight at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church in Macon.

The brawl broke out after 150 members of the congregation convened to vote on the Reverand David Stephens’ future at the church. The vote on whether or not to remove the church leader caused tensions to run high before the meeting.

A 35-minute video of the proceedings was posted to YouTube and shows people throwing punches and chairs. It also shows at least two Bibb County deputies trying to break up the brawl.

It’s unclear if Coker has a lawyer.