Teen shot in chest walks up to 2 miles for help

Associated Press Published:
(WBTV)

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager is in stable condition after being shot in the chest and walking up to 2 miles (3 kilometers) home for help.

The Telegraph reports the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 16-year-old Daebreon Mims was shot late Friday night while walking with a friend. The two then walked to Mims’ home on Crystal Lake Circle, which is up to 2 miles from Robin Hood Road, where he was shot. The precise location of the shooting remains unclear.

Mims’ mother took him to the hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s