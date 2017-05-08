St. George under mandatory evacuation as Okefenokee wildfire continues to spread

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all St. George residents in southern Georgia.

Charlton County says in a news release Sunday evening, “First responders are NOT coming door to door, because they are fighting this approaching fire to try to save homes.”

Firefighters are battling to keep a month-long wildfire in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge from spreading amid unfavorable weather conditions.

The wildlife preserve says more than 500 personnel are working to contain the blaze and 11,000 acres have been consumed by fire in the past two days. A total of 129,856 acres has been burned since the fire was first reported after a lighting strike April 6.

Analysts say wind gusts and dry conditions were raising the risk of spreading the fire.

The shelter for St. George evacuees has been moved to the Camden County Recreation Center. Charlton County schools have been closed for Monday.