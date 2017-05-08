South Georgia residents linger despite fire evacuation orders

A fire truck passes as a plume of smoke rising from a wildfire burning, Monday, May 8, 2017, just outside the town of St. George, Ga. Officials placed the town under a mandatory evacuation after winds pushed the fire out of the neighboring Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, where a lightning strike started the blaze a month earlier. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

ST. GEORGE, Ga. (AP) — Many residents of a small southeast Georgia community are waiting despite orders to evacuate after a wildfire burning in the Okefenokee Swamp crept to the edge of town.

The air smelled like a campfire Monday outside Mason Pair’s home in St. George as he pointed to large flakes of ash in his front yard. Pair said the ashes rained down the night before as he used a sprinkler to hose down his roof.

He said he could see the orange glow of fire through the trees. It’s been “a little unnerving,” he said, “But the flames are going to have to push people out of here.”

This past weekend, local authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation for St. George’s roughly 2,000 residents as flames crept within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the community.

