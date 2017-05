RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — A Russell County schools employee was arrested Friday for alleged sexual acts with a student.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says via Facebook Jeremy Brock Bumgardner faces charges for School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student and Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child.

The school district, sheriff’s office and the jail have refused comment at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.