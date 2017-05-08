Readings ramp-up, late week change

Welcome back Monday’s weather almanac got up to 84°. Temperatures around the area range anywhere from 80 to almost 84° for the next 24 hours then clear and sunny skies all the way through your forecast coming up with temperatures bottom out into the mid upper 50s, and mid-morning temperatures quickly rising into the low 80s. So this weather pattern, omega block part of the Greek alphabet signaling a big ridge in the center part of the country and stormy weather on both sides. Notice the multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in the plains of Colorado even a tornado warning earlier this evening and that’s the high pressure were talking about. Which brings us to our cloud-cast models very little change coming up.

So high pressure is in control at least two mid-week, and the severe potential remains on the extreme western portion of our high-pressure Ridge. Another Live picture signals a wonderful and finally an uneventful start to the work week, unlike last week’s severe weather start. Our forecast will start of cool and pleasant in the morning and even warmer coming up the next couple of days when our Texas (strong) high pressure system build smack dab over the southeast region. This will increase our temperatures near 90 or slightly above through mid-week. Thursday as our high pressure system builds farther east we will see high readings come down a bit, with an increase of clouds and then eventually allowing the western storm system to enter late in the forecast period. This will enter late Friday and exit quickly early Saturday morning. Sunny and pleasant weather will then follow after this.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast