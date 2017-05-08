More Sunshine to Come, Getting Warmer

Looking back at the weekend just passed, it’s hard to imagine weather getting any better than what we enjoyed Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 76º on Saturday and 79º on Sunday were accompanied by full sunshine, low humidity and a breeze which was rather brisk at times. This great weekend followed a day of extreme weather on Friday that brought rain, drizzle, wind, clouds, and the lowest maximum temperature (57º) ever seen on a May day in Columbus.

All the recent weather has come courtesy of a deep upper trough over the eastern states, which seen on a nationwide perspective forms a pattern referred to as an “omega block”. Such a pattern puts us in a good spot as it keeps storms away while providing us a good amount of sunshine each day. Initially quite cool, the sun at this time of year will quickly bring temperatures back up to above normal within a few days as the omega pattern undergoes a minor shift.

Our next chance of rain will come as the blocking pattern begins to break down later in the week, allowing a system to come out of the Rockies and sweep eastward across the South. Current model timing on that storm system puts showers and thunderstorms into our area late Friday with a chance they could linger into early Saturday before the trailing cold front clears us out. The chance of seeing any major severe weather with this system will be low.

In fact, the severe season for our part of the Gulf region is gradually winding down, specifically the risk of tornadoes, as the more active tornado threats tend to shift to the Plains and the northern half of the South. After mid-May we can usually consider our spring tornado season to be about over.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t have strong storms from now on; we could still see severe thunderstorms with wind, and hail and heavy rain into the first part of June before we customarily settle into a summer pattern.

So enjoy these mild May days while they are around – summer is just around the corner and it could be months before we experience these kind of temperatures again!

