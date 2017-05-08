Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Faulkner University event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit Montgomery for an Oct. 5 speaking engagement at the Faulkner University Benefit Dinner.

University President Mike Williams tells Al.com that Trump will speak at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center during the university’s annual dinner to raise money for student scholarships.

In the past, Faulkner has brought renowned politicians, journalists, athletes, coaches, comedians and astronauts to speak in Montgomery at the annual event. But, Williams says for its 75th anniversary, the university chose Trump because of his experience in business and his insights from his father’s presidential campaign trail.

For more information visit www.Faulkner.edu/Trump.