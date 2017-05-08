Blue Bell releases new flavor, brings back another

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Big news from the Little Creamery: Blue Bell announced Monday that they are releasing a new flavor of ice cream and bringing back another.

The new flavor is ‘Bride’s Cake Ice Cream’ and Blue Bell describes the flavor as, “a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.”

To keep with the wedding flavor, Blue Bell says they are also going to bring ‘Groom’s Cake’, a flavor originally introduced in 2009. Blue Bell described ‘Groom’s Cake’ as, “a luscious chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.”

“We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both,” Blue Bell public relations manager Jenny Van Dorf said in a press release.

The two flavors will be available at your nearest grocery store starting Monday, but the flavors will only be available for a limited time.