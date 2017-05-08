Atlanta area sheriff arrested on public indecency, obstruction charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A police report says an Atlanta-area sheriff has been arrested after he exposed himself at Piedmont Park.

WRBL sister station CBS46 in Atlanta reports DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested on charges of public indecency and obstruction Saturday night.

A police officer says he spotted Mann fondling himself in a section of Piedmont Park “known for sexual acts after dark.” At the time, the officer did not realize the person he was watching was the DeKalb County sheriff.

The officer says in his report the man he was watching started to walk toward the officer and then completely exposed his genitals as he continued to fondle himself. The report also says he came within a few feet of the bicycle officer when the officer pointed his flashlight at him. That’s when Mann took off running.

“I ran behind the male, yelling, ‘Police, STOP!'” writes the officer.

The bicycle officer says he chased Mann for about a quarter mile, but the suspect gave himself up when he realized the officer was gaining on him. In the police report, it says Mann lost ground because he had to stop and tie his shoes.

Police also say they found condoms in Mann’s pocket.

Manns public statement on the incident says the arrest was a misunderstanding and he plans to clear his name.

Mann was re-elected as DeKalb sheriff in 2016, two years after winning a special election to replace Thomas Brown, who resigned to run for Congress in 2014.