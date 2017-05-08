Athletes of the Week: Glenwood Gators Softball

The Lady Gators are in the midst of a remarkable season. After going undefeated against their regional opponents, they are really coming together at the right time. Players believe that even though their hitting hasn’t been as good this season, their pitching has been key to their resurgence. The team believes that their real season begins on Friday at 11 am in the state tournament. The only thing that matters to them is being champions! We wish them the best and are proud to honor them as our Athletes of the Week.

